Al Ahly’s Pitso Mosimane says it’s okay the ’monster’ he created at Mamelodi Sundowns might come back to bite him

Pitso Mosimane may not speak the Arabic language, but his press conferences remain as fiesty as ever.

The Al Ahly boss, who was well known for his use of sarcasm during media engagements whilst at Mamelodi Sundowns, climbed into the Egyptian press contingent after the 1-1 draw with locals rivals Zamalek on Monday.

ALSO READ: Mamelodi Sundowns get PSL boost ahead of Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly meeting

Visibly irritated with the line of questioning, Mosimane reprimanded a young journalist via the team translator that he should "show respect" for an older member of the fourth estate because "he could be your father".

He went further by telling off another "I have ticked my boxes. But you want us to win 6-0, 7-0. That hasnt happened for seven years at Ahly in the Champions League!"

ALSO READ: Manqoba Mngqithi is not focusing on the end result yet, wants Mamelodi Sundowns present in title fight

He also counted the titles he has won at Al Ahly on his fingers before comparing himself to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Paris St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Furthermore, he claimed that he was the one who "created a monster" at Sundowns. Mosimane's Al Ahly go head-to-head with his former charges in a much-anticipated CAF Champions League quarter-final on Saturday in Cairo.

"Sundowns is a good team, I created a monster and it's coming to bite me but it's okay that's football, I saw Pep (Guardiola) playing against Barcelona when he was at Bayern and he lost to Barcelona - I hope I don't lose to Sundowns," he said.

ALSO READ: Rushine De Reuck credits personal qualities for impressive start at Sundowns

Mosimane also bemoaned the fixture list that saw the Red Giants involved in a titanic Cairo derby battle with Zamalek in the same week as the Sundowns CAF quarter-final tie. He has since given his players off on Wednesday to recuperate ahead of the big clash.

ALSO READ: SA coaches are taken for granted when it comes to Bafana, says Manqoba Mngqithi

"They [Sundowns] are resting and we are playing. If it were my way because Ahly is the only team playing in the CAF Champions League representing Egypt, we would protect Ahly and not play a game of the magnitude of Zamalek, especially when Sundowns are putting games ahead and getting rest," Mosimane said.

"But it's the way it is in Egypt, but one day more or one day less won't mean we will lose the match but yes of course the conditions are different, you can see, we dropped a little at the end. The schedule of Egypt is a problem."