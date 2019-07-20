Ismael Bennacer had a big say as ‘Les Fennecs’ cruised to the title, their first since 1990. Photo: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters

CAIRO – Besides winning the ultimate for the second time in their history, champions Algeria also dominated in the individual awards category as the Total Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2019 reached its climax. Midfielder Ismael Bennacer was adjudged the Total Man of the Competition, the prize for the most valuable player of the tournament. The 21-year old had a big say as ‘Les Fennecs’ cruised to the title, their first since 1990.

Goalkeeper Rais M’Bolhi won a double on the final day. He was decorated as the Continental Best goalkeeper, the award for the best shot-stopper of the competition. He also picked up the Total Man of the Match award of the final match.

On the other hand, Nigeria forward Odion Ighalo was named top scorer thanks to his five goals in the competition.

Senegal took consolation in midfielder Krepin Diatta, who was named Best Young Player of the tournament, and the team picking the Fair Play award.

List of awards:

Total Man of the Competition: Ismael Bennacer (Algeria)

Continental best goalkeeper: Rais M’Bolhi (Algeria)

Top scorer: Odion Jude Ighalo (Nigeria) – 5 goals

Best Young Player: Krepin Diatta (Senegal)

Fair Play: Senegal



Afcon 2019 Best XI:

Goalkeeper: Rais M’Bolhi (Algeria)

Defenders: Lamine Gassama (Senegal), Yassine Meriah (Tunisia), Youssouf Sabaly (Senegal), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal),

Midfielders: Adlene Guediora (Algeria), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Senegal), Ismael Bennacer (Algeria)

Forwards: Riyad Mahrez (Algeria), Sadio Mane (Senegal), Odion Jude Ighalo (Nigeria)

Coach: Djamel Belmadi (Algeria)

African News Agency (ANA)