AmaZulu won’t die wondering against Raja Casablance in historic CAF Champions League clash

Durban - AmaZulu playmaker Keagan Buchanan has vowed that his team will go all out to get a positive result when they tackle Moroccan giants Raja Casablance in a CAF Champions League group stage clash at the Stade Mohammed V Stadium on Saturday night. The game will be historic for Usuthu as it will see the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) oldest club playing in the Champions League group stage for the first time in history.

“It’s a big experience for us to be in the Champions League for the first time. We are obviously excited and looking forward to the game,” said Buchanan. We will give them the respect because they have earned it but on the field, we will be looking to get a positive result after the 90 minutes. On the field, we will obviously be doing our best to try and get a good result.” On paper, Casablanca will be the firm favourites to win the game. They have home advantage, more experience in continental football and are also reigning champions of the CAF Confederation Cup.

However, Usuthu can certainly take inspiration from South African rivals Kaizer Chiefs who finished as runners-up in the Champions League last season to Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly. Chiefs had a poor season by their standards in the South African Premiership last term but determination combined with luck helped them to reach the final of Africa’s Premier football club cup competition.

“The experience from players who are experienced will help. Those who have never played in continental competition before also now have an opportunity to challenge themselves,” said Buchanan “We have an opportunity to challenge the best in Africa so it’s a learning curve for us. We are confident. We have to play as if we are playing in any other game even though we know the magnitude of the game.”