Gavin Hunt and his Kaizer Chiefs players will not be flying out to Morocco for their Caf Champions League match. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Blow for Kaizer Chiefs as Wydad Champions League match called off

By Herman Gibbs Time of article published 1h ago

CAPE TOWN - The CAF Champions League Group B match between Wydad Athletic Club and Kaizer Chiefs which was scheduled for Saturday in Morocco has been called off.

Wydad, the Casablanca-based team in Morocco, was scheduled to host South Africa's Chiefs in a Champions League opening round fixture.

Late Wednesday night, CAF through its Competition Division manager Ahmed Salem informed the South African Football Association (Safa) that the match will not take place.

CAF's correspondence added: ‘’CAF will communicate the updated decision in due time.’’

CAF's decision follows a letter by the Royal Moroccan Football University (RMFU) informing that the Moroccan Government has refused to issue visas to Kaizer Chiefs.

The RMFU, the mother body of Moroccan football appealed to CAF to postpone the match or play it in another country.

The latest development is a smack in the face of Chiefs who lodged required applications, flight booking and accommodation well in advance but only learnt about their fate hours after they were meant to fly out to Morocco.

