Burkina Faso beat Mauritania at AFCON with last-gasp penalty

Bertrand Traore came off the bench to score a 96th-minute winner from the penalty spot as Burkina Faso beat Mauritania 1-0 in their opening game at the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday. The match in Bouake was all set to finish in a goalless stalemate until Issa Kabore went down in the box under a challenge from Mauritania defender Nouh El Abd four minutes into stoppage time.

Called across to review the tackle on the pitch side monitor, the Moroccan referee decided to give a spot-kick and Traore, who has made just six appearances for Aston Villa this season off the bench, sent the Mauritanian goalkeeper the wrong way. The result means the Stallions, runners-up at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations, are top of Group D after rivals Algeria and Angola drew 1-1 on Monday. Burkina Faso's next outing is against Algeria in Bouake on Saturday.

Appearing at their third consecutive Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, Mauritania are still without a win at the tournament in seven attempts. Mauritania who are still chasing their first Africa Cup of Nations win proved solid in the first half by creating some decent chances, while Burkina Faso’s goalkeeper Havre Koffi came through for the Stallions on some occasions where needed.