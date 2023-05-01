Durban - Celimpilo Ngema scored the only goal of the match as Marumo Gallants beat Pyramids 1-0 (2-1 on aggregate ) to qualify for their first-ever CAF Confederation Cup semi-final on Sunday evening. Marumo Gallants, in their third year of existence, bettered their efforts from last season of the competition and sealed their place in the last four of the competition at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

Ngema very quickly settled the nerves of the home contingent as he broke the Pyramids’ early momentum with a well-taken opener in the 39th minute. The 25-year-old capitalised on a moment of poor defending by the visiting defenders, as an attempted clearance ended up at his feet with just the keeper to beat. He made no mistake and fired the ball past Ahmed Al Shenawy.

Head coach Raymond Mdaka opted not to change the starting 11 that managed to come away with an important away goal in the first leg of this encounter, as in-form sharpshooter Ranga Chivaviro led the attacking line. The 30-year-old forward had scored the side’s only goal in the away leg, his sixth in the competition this season, therefore it was no surprise when Gallants technical team made him the first reference and their main source of danger on the counter-attack.

The opening stanza, much like the first one in Egypt, saw a tactical battle in the middle of the park as Ngema and Lucky Mohomi tried to engineer the tempo and rhythm of the match. The home side weathered the early heat brought on by Pyramids before going on a positive 15-minute spell where they conjured up more openings before going a goal up. Pyramids, who lie third and who are in a title battle in their domestic league, returned with renewed vigour in the second stanza as they began their search for an important equalising goal.

Bafana Bafana international Fagrie Lakay looked to be the most likely source of a Pyramids’ goal as he toiled and turned in the Gallants box, his best chance coming in the 72nd minute.