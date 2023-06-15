Coachless Young Africans SC close in on one of Africa's most decorated coaches

Cape Town — Hersi Said Mohamed, the owner of Tanzanian football giants Young Africans Sports Club, is seemingly moving at the speed of light to replace his former coach Nasreddine Nabi. On Thursday, Mohamed was pictured alongside South African coach Pitso Mosimane on the club’s Facebook page.

There is no caption with the picture, but the accompanying note says that neighbouring clubs have mocked Young Africans SC after the loss of award-winning coach Nabi. Earlier on Thursday, Young Africans confirmed that they have started looking for a coach to replace the Tunisian-born Nabi. In a statement, released on Thursday, Young Africans make the point: “The leadership of the Young Africans Sports Club has started the process of finding him (a new coach). The new coach who will replace coach Nasreddine Nabi.”

A few hours after the Facebook picture appeared, Mosimane issued a statement on his Twitter page and said he was a free agent. "As we end our (Mosimane and his technical staff) relationship with Al Ahli Saudi, and look forward to new opportunities, I would like to express my utmost satisfaction for having achieved the difficult task of promoting the team back to the Saudi Pro League. "Within eight months, we not only secured the promotion but also claimed the championship title in the 1st Division League.

"We would have never achieved this feat without the players who continuously played their hearts out, the technical team and staff that supported me and the players throughout, and finally, thank you to the undying support from the Al Ahli supporters, your presence on the stands at home and away games was the best motivator. "I wish the team continuous success in its future endeavours." Mosimane’s technical team members are Kabelo Rangoaga, Musi Matlaba, Kyle Solomon and Maahier Davids.