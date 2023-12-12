Ellis, who also previously won the award in 2018, 2019 and 2022 paid tribute to Sundowns Ladies coach Jerry Tshabalala, who was also nominated for the Women’s Coach of the Year award. Tshabalala guided the Sundowns Ladies team to their second CAF Champions League title a few weeks ago.

"I'd like to acknowledge coach Jerry. He does fantastic work in South Africa and that is why I am standing here," Ellis said during her speech. "I'd also like to acknowledge all the other coaches that work in women's football. This is for all of you.

"For all the administrators that work in women's football, but most importantly for the Banyana players because they make us look good. “Women's football on the continent is rising," before smiling and walking off,” Ellis added. Tshabalala guided the Sundowns Ladies team to their second CAF Champions League title a few weeks ago.

Bafana Bafana forward Percy Tau was crowned the Men's Interclub Player of the Year after a stellar year with Egyptian giants Al Ahly. Meanwhile, Napoli's Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen was named men's African player of the year.

Osimhen, who led Napoli to win the Italian League title last season, beat Paris Saint-Germain's Morocco right-back, Achraf Hakimi and Liverpool's Egypt winger, Mohamed Salah, to win the top award. "It's a dream come true for me," Osimhen said.