Doting dad Benni McCarthy gushes over his all-conquering 'novice' AmaZulu

Cape Town - Benni McCarthy's dual role as a doting father and a proud coach played itself out at Friday's night press conference after AmaZulu had scored back-to-back Champions League wins. AmaZulu defeated Algerian visitors ES Sétif 1-0 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in their African Champions League Group B match. A week earlier, AmaZulu defeated Guinea's Horoya SC by the same margin at the same venue.

"Six points in two games, not bad, hey. How many of you thought AmaZulu would have six points after three matches? That is what we have done," said McCarthy. “It is a special win, but it is also an incredibly special day for me. Today was the day (17 years ago), I had my first child (daughter Minna) ever,” said an emotionally charged McCarthy, a father of four daughters. ALSO READ: Poland pulls out of Soccer World Cup play-off against Russia

“It’s her birthday today, and she turned 17, which is a massively significant number for me. My life changed when I was 17 (years), and my daughter turned 17 today. “It (today) could not have been sweeter, and I hope she had a beautiful day just as I’m about to have now after today’s game." Although McCarthy was bursting with pride, it did not now show in his demeanour. He seemed dispirited when facing the media.

“I think it was a very good game," he retorted when asked for his thoughts on the match. "The first 20 minutes was very one-sided, and it is why you don’t see me with a bigger smile on my face. “It was a bit of a bitter-sweet moment for me. It is not every day that you find a novice team in the Caf Champions League going up against two-time winners ES Sétif, and three-time winners Raja and they are so comfortable in their skin. These things we do make me proud, and often I don't give my team enough credit. “The fact that we did not win the game 3-0 or 4-0, which was doable. I see everyone else is celebrating, and people are saying to me that I must be happy when we win."

McCarthy said the team's failure to convert scoring chances was a concern, and the outcome could have been different in the end. "We made things difficult for ourselves after he didn't take our chances," said McCarthy. "We put ourselves on the back foot towards the end. Around that time, anything can happen when you have a score of 1-0. “There were three glorious opportunities for us. We got the goal in the end, and deservedly so. We looked calm and composed. We did all the right things and played football the way it is supposed to be played.

FULL TIME | #TotalEnergiesCAFCL



After a very physical game, Usuthu walks away with the win. Hebe Usuthu!



🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 #AmaZuluFC 1️⃣-0️⃣ @essetifienne 🇩![CDATA[]]>🇿#HebeUsuthu#UsuthuTogether #UsuthuCAFTakeover pic.twitter.com/e8nbaDtgOb — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) February 25, 2022 “We do all the things that you can do on a football pitch, except for the most important part and that is to score goals.”