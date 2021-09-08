Egypt appoint Carlos Queiroz as the new coach

On Monday, the EFA relieved El Badry of his duties after their 1-1 draw with Gabon in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Sunday, while four days before that the Pharaohs had opened their qualification campaign with a 1-0 win over Angola.

JOHANNESBURG – The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has made swift strides in replacing recently sacked coach Hossam El Badry after appointing well-travelled and experienced mentor Carlos Queiroz as the new commander in chief of the senior national team.

El Badry took over the reins after Egypt were bundled out of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in the knockout stage by Bafana Bafana at home under coach Javier Aguirre. El-Badry coached the Pharaohs in nine games, winning five, while he drew four.

On Wednesday afternoon, reports coming out of Egypt claimed that Queiroz, who was heavily linked to the Bafana job earlier this year, has been confirmed as the new coach of the senior national team coach, while he’s expected to bring in his own backroom staff.

Queiroz coached the Colombian national team in his previous gig, while he’s also coached Iran, Portugal and South Africa. He’s got club level experience as well after coaching Real Madrid – among other clubs. He was also Sir Alex Ferguson’s assistant at Manchester United.