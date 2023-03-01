Egyptians try to rough up Rhulani Mokwena, but he refused to be pushed over the edge

Cape Town - The Egyptian media tried to rough up Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena at the post-match briefing on Saturday, but the 36-year-old refused to be pushed over the edge. After Sundowns’ match against Al Ahly in Cairo over the weekend, the Egyptian media made the outrageous claim that gamesmanship, in the form of time-wasting, was part of the Brazilians’ armoury against the Red Devils, who were held to a frustrating 2-2 draw in the CAF Champions League.

“I do not know, I cannot be not sure, but I do not think we wasted time,” said Mokwena. “That is your opinion and I respect your opinion, but no comment. “I don’t want to talk about those things. I talk football.” Mokwena was reminded that since Sundowns won the 2016 Champions League, they have not been serious challengers again. More often than not, the team made it past the group phase only to then be ousted early in the knockout stages.

Mokwena did not take too kindly to this contention. “It would be unfair to judge this team on the results of the past,” said Mokwena. “You have to give them a chance to work, play and gain experience. They (our inexperienced players) have to compete and the only way to do that is to be on the pitch.

“That way they can compete, and play these types of games. They will feel this type of pressure and perform in these types of conditions and we have to give them a fair chance. “That is what we did. Step-by-step and game-by-game, we look to get better. “I would say the same thing had we won or lost, we have to get better and we will always try to get better.”

Mokwena added they that desperately wanted a win, but he was mindful that some of his players are playing in the Champions League for the first time this season. “We wanted to win, we did not win but it was an important point against a good team,” said Rhulani. “I said this before, Ronwen Williams is in his first Champions League. Some players like Khuliso Mudau competed with Thapelo Morena and then Mothobi Mvala is also in his first season.

“Neo Maema, Cassius Mailula, Teboho Mokoena, Aubrey Modiba played a bit last season so many are still finding their feet.” Sundowns are preparing for their Nedbank Cup last-16 match against Marumo Gallants on Thursday, in what will be a repeat of last season’s final. Sundowns as the defending champions will be pushing for a sixth triumph in the competition. They were also victorious in 2020 when they beat the now defunct Bloemfontein Celtic 1-0. In 2022, they beat Marumo Gallants 2-1.

Those successes followed victories in 2008, when they beat second-tier Mpumalanga Black Aces 1-0 in the final; and Ajax Cape Town on penalties after a 0-0 draw in Nelson Mandela Bay in 2015. Their first triumph in the tournament came in 1986 when they beat Jomo Cosmos 1-0 in extra-time, and it would be 12 years before they lifted the trophy again with a penalty shoot-out win over Orlando Pirates after the decider went to a replay and both games finished 1-1.