Epic standoff looms as PSL playing hardball with CAF over African Football League

A standoff of epic proportions looms after the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has shown the Confederation of African Football (CAF) the middle finger. Last month, CAF informed the PSL that the inaugural season of the African Football League (AFL) will start on 20 October, in Dar Es Salam, Tanzania, and Mamelodi Sundowns FC has been invited to participate in the event.

In the letter, CAF requested that the PSL adjust its domestic schedule so that Sundowns can fulfil its Premiership assignments. Sundowns are scheduled to play their opening match against Petro Atletico in Luanda on October 21. The second leg will be played in Pretoria on 21 October. Depending on their success, there could be semifinal and final matches. Each round will be played over two legs. If Sundowns reach the final, they will have to play six matches between October and November. The PSL's Board of Governors which is made up of the chairpersons of the league's 32 member clubs met last week to discuss the letter from CAF. Because of a conflict of interest, Sundowns were excused from the meeting where it was decided not to adjust fixtures to free Sundowns up for their (AFL) commitments.

There was no reason for its decision but is likely that the PSL felt the AFL should have given them more time. Reshuffling fixtures at the drop of a hat is something that the PSL had often done in the past and they could easily have done it again. Half of the meeting were 16 chairmen of First Division clubs, and making allowance for Sundowns would not affect their fixture list. But the figure of 31 votes shows there was considerable opposition, even though the First Division clubs had nothing to gain or lose. It suggests that a campaign of sorts had been mounted in the ranks before the vote was taken.

The stance of the First Division clubs is baffling because their league, the Motsepe Foundation Championship, is sponsored by Patrice Motsepe, the South African mining billionaire businessman who is the president of CAF. The PSL turned to Motsepe when GladAfrica withdrew its First Division sponsorship two years ago. The president of the South African Football Association (SAFA) Danny Jordaan has promised to intervene and meet with the PSL to resolve the matter.