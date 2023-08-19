Jose Riveiro is a players’ coach personified – hence he credits the seamless integration of players at Orlando Pirates to their talents, not his tactical acumen. Riveiro has been a trendsetter since his arrival at Pirates last season. While he’s gradually being noticed for being resplendent in stylish club regalia, his tactics have always stood out.

In a star-studded team like Pirates, high-profile names would have been expected to start games week in and week out. But on Riveiro’s watch it’s form over popularity. Monnapule Saleng wasn’t expected to be a starter last season after returning from a loan spell. But Riveiro believed in him, and he soared to guide Pirates to trophies and achieved individual recognition. The Spaniard’s unpopular tactics have paid dividends, with Paseko Mako and Deon Hotto, who’s a natural winger, the preferred left-backs ahead of captain Innocent Maela.

The returning Zakhele Lepasa and new attacker Patrick Masangwanyi have been impressive so far this season, with the former scoring five goals in four matches. With Riveiro having said he’ll tweak his starting Xl for the first leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round tie away to Djabal Club d’iconi in Comoros today (2.30pm SA time), it’s safe to say the team will still be at their best. “It’s difficult for me to make mistakes when I choose one player from the group of players that we have, because they are all good players, and we trust in what we do during the week,” he said recently.

“That gives me an opportunity to find players that are going to fit better with the game plan and then they are all talented, so I’ll prove that I am right – not because of my knowledge, but how good they are.” After his hat-trick in the MTN8, Lepasa said this was the best Pirates team he’s played for – a sentiment that backed up Riveiro’s comments that there’s camaraderie among the players. “I am happy with the competition within the team. It’s healthy competition at training, and everyone is supporting each other when the competitions come,” Riveiro explained.

With the players having done their bit to reach the MTN8 semi-final and bag four points in the league in the space of two weeks, new conditioning coach Helmi Gueldich must play his part with the trip to Comoros. The Buccaneers landed in the east African island nation on Friday, having flown out of the country on Wednesday, after playing Chippa United in Gqeberha on Tuesday night. Gueldich has to ensure that everyone is in top shape. “The club is looking for improvement in every area – areas that you know and don’t know. That’s normal. We are part of a club that’s looking for permanent development,” Riveiro said of Gueldich’s appointment.