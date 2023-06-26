Fadlu Davids joins forces with Raja Casablanca, three-time CAF Champions League winners

Cape Town - Just days after coach Fadlu Davids failed to halt the relegation of DStv Premiership outfit Maritzburg United, he landed a plum job with Moroccan giants Raja Club Athletic, three-time CAF Champions League winners. On Sunday night, Raja Club Athletic broke the news on social media: “Let's all welcome our new coach assistant who just joined the team, Davids Fadluraghman.”

Raja Club Athletic, more popularly known as Raja Casablanca, recently appointed German Josef Zinnbauer as their head coach. A few days later Zinnbauer told the club that he would like Davids to be his assistant. The Zinnbauer – Davids partnership started at Orlando Pirates three seasons ago. The pair guided Pirates to the MTN8 championship.

A few weeks later, Zinnbauer was fired at Pirates and Davids carried on as a co-coach until Spaniard Jose Riveiro was appointed. After Davids joined the jobless ranks, Zinnbauer was appointed at Locomotive Moscow, a Russian Premier League. Last August, Davids was appointed as Zinnbauer’s assistant in Russia.

The pair did not last long in Russia and after a short while, Zinnbauer was sacked, and the Cape Town-born Davids returned to South Africa. A few weeks later, Davids was appointed head coach at Maritzburg, and his tenure ended in disaster as the ‘Team of Choice’ was relegated after a failed play-offs campaign. This will be the third time that the Zinnbauer - Davids comes into play. Raja finished fifth in the Moroccan Premier League (Botola Pro League) last season.

On his arrival at Raja, Davids will find former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Haashim Domingo there. The 'Green Eagles' as Raja is known unveiled him last week.