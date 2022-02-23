Five players who can dictate the much-anticipated clash between Al Ahly, Mamelodi Sundowns

Joahnnesburg - African champions Al Ahly will be eager to get their CAF Champions League group stage campaign up and running when they host Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday night. But that will be easier said than done given what’s at stake. Al Ahly are coached by Pitso Mosimane, the South African born mentor who led Downs to 11 trophies during his stint with the club. And that’s why IOL’s football writer Mihlali Baleka looks at five players that can set the scene alight in Cairo.

Andile Jali - Sundowns Jali has been in superb form for the Brazilians this season. So much so that many experts, including his coach Rulani Mokwena, have already advocated for him to be among the nominees for the coveted Footballer of the Season award. But Jali will know that it is matches like these that will make him stand head and shoulders above the rest. He’ll have to clean-up for the defenders by breaking attacks, while still ensuring that he contributes in offensive play as well.

Aliou Dieng - Al Ahly If there’s a certain individual that can stop Jali in his tracks in the midfield, it’s Dieng. The Malian has been the cornerstone of Al Ahly’s midfield, ensuring that they win bronze in the Club World Cup, while they are also at the top of the log. Dieng was so good in Dubai that he caught the eye of Frenchmen, N'golo Kante and Arsene Wenger - said Mosimane. But his defensive traits will have to come to the fore against an equally busty and tough Jali in the engine room at home.

Peter Shalulile - Sundowns Shalulile has had a rocky start to the year after managing to score once in the last five games. This was a constrastic return compared to his superb form in front of goal in the first half of the term – where he reached double digits in the league. However, he’ll know that a good outing against Al Ahly could turn his fortunes around. Shalulile is quick on and off the ball. His aerial threat and hold up play will be crucial for Sundowns if they’ll bulldoze their way through the Eagles' defence.

Luis Miquissone - Al Ahly Few people will know that Miquissone was once a Sundowns’ player under the tutelage of Mosimane. This is due to the fact that the Mozambican spent more time on loan than at the club’s headquarters in Chloorkop between 2018 to 2020. But at Al Ahly, the 26-year-old has since revived his career and proved his worth again. So much so that he goes into this match high on confidence after scoring a brace in their 4-0 win over strugglers Misr Lel Makkasa at home on Tuesday.

Brian Onyango - Sundowns Amid various medical issues to regulars, Onyango got rare starts at Downs this year. And after a long lay-off, he had cobwebs. But against Al-Merrikh on Saturday, he proved that he can be colossal for the team, especially on the continent. He was calm in defence, making crucial tackles and passes. That feat injected a bit of confidence to Downs’ defence that was ailing in the second half. But it will be against Al Ahly that Onyango will have to prove he can be consistent regularly.