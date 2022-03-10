Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, March 10, 2022

Former Nigeria soccer player Justice Christopher dies suddenly aged 40

England’s Paul Scholes (left) and Nigeria’s Justice Christopher compete for the ball at the 2002 Soccer World Cup. Picture: twitter.com/MirrorFootball

Published 1h ago

Centurion - Former Nigeria men’s soccer player Justice Christopher died suddenly at the age of 40 on Wednesday.

According to reports, Christopher was found dead at a hotel he owned in Jos, Nigeria. No cause of death has been determined yet.

Christopher represented Nigeria 11 times from 2001 to 2002.

ALSO READ: ’I wish I could've hugged you tighter’: Family remembers Shane Warne as coffin leaves Thailand

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) paid tribute to the former midfielder who played at the 2002 World Cup.

Former Nigeria player Peter Odemwingie, also aged 40, sent his condolences.

Another former teammate Joseph Yobo, who won 101 caps for Nigeria, mourned the loss of Christopher.

"My family and I are deeply saddened by the awful news that my close friend Christopher has passed away. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family," said Yobo.

"A very gentle man that we shared some wonderful memories with throughout our international career. He will be missed by so many people and I honestly can't get over the shock.”

Plagued by knee problems, Christopher announced his retirement from football at the age of 25 at the end of the 2006/2007 season. He never made more than 14 appearances for a club outside of Nigeria, as his knee injuries meant his career never really blossomed.

Though he announced his comeback in October 2012 with Nigerian club Nasarawa United, he did not play any matches for the side before hanging up his boots permanently.

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

Soccer

