Four players that need to perform if Orlando Pirates are to claim continental glory

Durban - Orlando Pirates are on the verge of making history once more when they take on Berkane FC in the CAF Confederations Cup Final on Friday evening at 9pm . The Buccaneers could become only the first South African club to win all continental competitions they've ever competed in after claiming the CAF Champions League and Super Cup in 1995 and 1996 respectively.

The Sea Robbers have blown hot and cold on occasion throughout their campaign on home soil, however their exploits in the Confederations Cup seemingly brought about a great deal of 'fresh air' as they eased their way through the group stages and weathered all storms in the the knock-out rounds to reach to their second ever Confederations cup final. Mandla Ncikazi's men have the potential to cause problems for any team on the continent when they're on song and will certainly need their best players to step up in this season-saving battle at the Uyo Stadium in Nigeria. IOL Sports' Smiso Msomi takes a look at four players that need to come to the party for Pirates to claim the honours on Friday.

Thembinkosi Lorch The 28-year-old star has had an injury-disrupted campaign and has found it difficult to regain his fitness and get anywhere close to the kind that saw him win Footballer of the Season in the 2018/2019 campaign. However facts still remain, Lorch is the best player in the Buccaneers camp and quite often a large majority of his teammates look to him to provide the imagination and precision in the attacking front. On his day, he is unplayable and will need to be in that sort of mood to break down the North Africans.

Richard Ofori The Ghanaian international has re-established as the team's number one goalkeeper following his return from injury as well, helping his side claim a penalty shoot-out by saving and thereafter converting a penalty himself at the quarter final stage against Simba SC. Ofori is a valuable component to the Pirate's backline and his leadership, organization and shot-stopping will need to be heightened for his side to emerge victorious on neutral territory.

Bandile Shandu The Pietermaritzburg born versatile player is having his best season in top-flight football and has earned himself a call up to the national team and he however has been particularly impressive in the Confederation Cup. Shandu is second on the top-scorer's list of this year's campaign after notching up four goals this campaign. He swashbuckling running down the right flank for Pirates as offered Ncikazi a different dimension and a different source of goals. If Shandu wants to etch his name in the club's history, this is the occasion he should be looking to embrace.

Kwame Peprah It's no secret that Pirates possess some of the best players in the league and hence play an enterprising brand of football under coaches Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids. The club's shortfalls this season have been mostly in front of goal. Peprah, in his first season has been entrusted with the goal-scoring duties of the team.