Hosts Cameroon bag redeeming third place at Africa Cup of Nations

Yaounde - Skipper Vincent Aboubakar scored two late goals as Cameroon staged an extraordinary comeback from three goals down against Burkina Faso to level the match at 3-3 and win third place on penalties at the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday. The tournament hosts put together a thrilling recovery in the final 20 minutes at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium to force a draw and go on and win the third-place playoff game 5-3 in the resulting penalty shootout.

Aboubakar was brought on at halftime as Cameroon played most of their unused squad players from the start and found themselves 2-0 down at the break. A 28th-minute goal from defender Steeve Yago and an own goal from Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana on the stroke of halftime handed a Burkina a shock lead and Djibril Ouattara added a third early in the second half to the surprise of the home crowd. 🎥 𝐇![CDATA[]]>𝐈![CDATA[]]>𝐆![CDATA[]]>𝐇![CDATA[]]>𝐋![CDATA[]]>𝐈![CDATA[]]>𝐆![CDATA[]]>𝐇![CDATA[]]>𝐓![CDATA[]]>𝐒: 🇧![CDATA[]]>🇫 (3) 3-3 (5) 🇨![CDATA[]]>🇲#TeamCameroon recovered from a three-goal deficit to clinch an entertaining victory on penalties against #TeamBurkinaFaso.#TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 | #BFACMR | @Football2Gether pic.twitter.com/fyThz4LEUb — #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 🏆 (@CAF_Online) February 6, 2022 But Cameroon pulled a goal back in the 71st minute through Stephane Bahoken in a melee following a corner before Aboubakar took advantage of two goalkeeping howlers to score twice in the space of two minutes in the 86th and 87th.