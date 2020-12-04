Kaizer Chiefs wait on Caf while Bamenda resolve visa issues

CAPE TOWN - The Caf Champions League second leg preliminary round fixture between Kaizer Chiefs and Cameroon champions PWD Bamenda is still in the balance. The match was scheduled for Friday night at Soccer City at 6pm. Chiefs won the first leg 1-0 in Limbe. Early Thursday morning, the news broke Bamenda had requested Caf (Confederation of African Football) for a postponement. By late Thursday afternoon, Caf had not made an official announcement. However, Chiefs informed via their social media platforms that Caf had contacted them and shared details of Bamenda request, which was to play the match on Sunday.

Reports on Wednesday also said that Bamenda's tour contingent has not flown out of Cameroon by late Wednesday because of visa problems.

Chiefs indicated that they were happy to play, but Sunday was out of the question because of DStv Premiership League commitments on Tuesday.

Vina Maphosa, the Corporate Communications Manager at Kaizer Chiefs FC, told Independent Newspapers that the final word rests with CAF.

"We still have not heard from CAF and at this stage, it looks like the match will be played on Saturday, but CAF will have the final say," said Maphosa.

"We cannot play on Sunday because we have a league fixture on Tuesday.

"As far as I know PWD Bamenda are still in Cameroon and not boarded a flight yet."

One report indicated that Bamenda had experienced visa problems which caused them to apply for a postponement.

