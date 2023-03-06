Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah - African excellence personified

Paris - Mohamed Salah became Liverpool's record Premier League scorer by netting twice in a 7-0 demolition of arch rivals Manchester United at the weekend. The Egypt forward and two-time African Footballer of the Year took his total to 129 goals -- one more than Robbie Fowler.

"It's very special, I can't lie," said Salah. "This record was in my mind since I came here. After my first season, I was always chasing the record." Here, AFP Sport highlights African headline-makers in the major European leagues:

England Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

With Jurgen Klopp's side already leading by three goals in the 66th minute, Salah lashed home from 12 yards after a Liverpool break tore United to shreds. Salah's fourth goal in his last six games in all competitions took him to 128 Premier League goals for Liverpool, level with Fowler as the Reds' joint leading scorer in the competition since it was founded in 1992. Salah broke the record in the 84th minute with another predatory finish as Liverpool inflicted utter humiliation on their bitter rivals. Abdoulaye Doucoure (Everton) The Mali midfielder scored his first goal this season in third-from-bottom Everton's 2-2 draw at fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest. The 30-year-old headed home from close range after Everton won a series of aerial duels following a free-kick.

Thomas Partey (Arsenal) The Ghana midfielder triggered Arsenal's fightback as the Premier League leaders beat Bournemouth 3-2 in a thriller. Mikel Arteta’s side were trailing by two goals when Partey netted his third goal of the season with a close-range finish from Emile Smith-Rowe’s flick in the 62nd minute. Ben White equalised soon after and Reiss Nelson snatched Arsenal's winner deep in added time to leave them five points clear of second-placed Manchester City. Spain

Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) Even though Sevilla were thrashed 6-1, with his Morocco compatriot Yassine Bounou in goal, En-Nesyri could take some consolation from his poacher's finish in the first half. The striker has an impressive seven goals in his last nine games across all competitions. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal)

The 23-year-old Nigeria winger has burst into life for Villarreal recently and set up both goals in a 2-0 win at Almeria. Chukwueze first cut the ball back for Gerard Moreno to strike, then whipped in a cross that Jose Luis Morales converted. ALSO READ: It’s now or never for Chelsea ‘rich boys’ in Champions League Germany

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Bayern Munich) Choupo-Moting warmed up for Bayern's last-16 clash with former side Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday by scoring his side’s second goal in a 2-1 win at Stuttgart. Put through by veteran Thomas Mueller, Choupo-Moting struck the ball under goalkeeper Fabian Bredlow for his 10th goal of the season. WATCH: We don’t talk about the score says Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp after thrashing Manchester United