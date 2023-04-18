Mamelodi Sundowns arrive four days ahead of CAF Champions League fixture in Algeria

Cape Town — Mamelodi Sundowns flew out to Algeria on Monday ahead of their CAF Champions League quarter-final first leg match against CR Belouizdad on Saturday. Sundowns communications manager Shupi Nkgadima said the team arrived in Algeria yesterday and the team will have a training session at the match venue on Friday.

The match will take place at the Stade Nelson Mandela Stadium, with Sundowns hosting the second leg a week later in Pretoria. It does help that Sundowns are in Algeria four days ahead of the match, and that gives them ample time to acclimatise. Coach Rhulani Mokwena said the match will be a difficult one for Sundowns.

“We know that going to Algeria will be something difficult for us, particularly with the travelling and trying to map our way between the domestic fixtures,” said Mokwena. “It’s a draw that we accept with a lot of humility, but also with a clear understanding that it’s going to be difficult. “Belouizdad are a very good team, even though they finished second in their group with 10 points. They have had a good campaign in the Champions League, and in their domestic league where they sit in first position.

“They are a very interesting side with impressive tactical formations and structures with good players, and play a similar 4-3-3 and 4-2-2.” After successfully surpassing their target of collecting 10 points in the Champions League group stage and qualifying for the next round, Sundowns should do well in the knockout round. @Herman_Gibbs