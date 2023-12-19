Mamelodi Sundowns keep Champions League dream alive with win over Pyramids in Cairo

Mamelodi Sundowns kept their dreams of a second CAF Champions League title alive courtesy of a trademark Teboho Mokoena thunderbolt goal in a 1-0 away win against Pyramids in Cairo on Tuesday. But the Brazilians nearly paid the price in the final play of a tight match when the hosts’ captain Aly Mosssad headed home inches wide of Ronwen Williams’ goal as Pyramids looked to steal a point. They did not though and were so incensed that they mobbed the referee at the final whistle in an inexplicable protest against what one can only think was what they thought to be unfair officiating.

A massive 3 points for Bafana Ba Style away from home! 🔥



Pyramids FC 0⃣➖1⃣ Mamelodi Sundowns (17' Mokoena)#Sundowns #DownsLive #TotalEnergiesCAFCL pic.twitter.com/Zgvxoqo7r9 — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) December 19, 2023 Not that there was any such, for Sundowns were by far the better side and were deservedly victors to earn the maximum points which sees them tight on seven points after four matches with TP Mazembe who beat Nouadhiou 2-0 in Lubumbashi. The South African champions were full value of the victory having taken the lead at half time and done well to protect it in a second half bereft of clear scoring chances both sides.

The Brazilians could so easily have gone to the break having scored much more than the Mokoena strike, although the hosts also had their opportunities. Though they started the match tentatively, Sundowns quickly strove to boss the match and were the ones making inroads into the Pyramids danger zone early in the tie. Captain Themba Zwanme had a chance on the quarter-hour mark when he brought the ball down well and looked to control it only to be blocked before he could shoot. Two minutes later, however, the Pyramids goalkeeper Ahmed Mayhoub was fetching the ball from inside the net following a trade-mark Mokoena goal from range.

A good attack ended with Lucas Ribeiro in possession on the edge of the box but as he tried to work his way in, the Brazilian found his way blocked by a cluster of defenders in sky blue. Ribeiro unselfishly turned back and laid the ball on to the Mokoena’s path and the midfielder being never one to wait for a second invitation smashed the ball first time, hard and low for the opening goal. The strike shook the home side into action and on 23 minutes Grant Kekana made a vital defensive block as Pyramids looked to restore parity. They made yet another attempt four minutes later but this time they found Ronwen Williams impenetrable. The goalkeeper later denied Fiston Mayele, Williams plucking the ball out of the air following the DR Congo striker’s header. Sundowns were dealt a heavy blow late in the half when Mokoena had to be substituted for Bongani Zungu due to an injury

They did not seem to be too heavily affected though as Rulani Mokwena’s men still made inroads into the Pyramids area and could have scored twice before the break. On 40 minutes they built from the back and then a quick change of pace saw them attacking via Marcelo Allende who shared the ball with Peter Shalulile. The Namibian gave it to Ribeiro whose attempt was deflected away for a corner. A little later Zwane had his attempt from close range save by Mayhoub before he gave possession away on the other end and had his blushes saved as the blocked the ball for a corner.