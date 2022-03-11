Mamelodi Sundowns’ Manqoba Mngqithi likes Al Ahly’s ’anger and vengeance’ to compete

Johannesburg - Mamelodi Sundowns’ co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has downplayed their clash against African champions Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League as the top of the table decider, although the outcome might impact the qualifiers for the quarter-finals. “I wouldn’t really say that (it’s a decider) at this stage considering that we are halfway through the group stage,” Mngqithi said.

“Whatever result comes from this match might not necessarily mean anything with regards to topping the group. “But it might mean something in terms of guaranteeing one of the two teams qualification for the quarter-final. At this stage, our focus is streamlined as first into qualifying for the quarter-finals and secondly a potential of topping the group.” Sundowns are at the top of Group A with seven points, three ahead of the second-placed Al Ahly. They are unbeaten so far and they beat Al Ahly away from home two weeks ago.

“We are competing at almost the same level as them (Al Ahly). One thing that I like about Al Ahly is the anger and the vengeance to try and come back with a bang. That for me makes for a very good game of football,” Mngqithi said. “You do not want to play a match where one team is sitting back – just like how they came here the last time when they had beaten us away in Cairo. So now they’ll be coming here looking for a result. And we like that mentality as a team.”

This crunch encounter will be hosted at the FNB Stadium tomorrow afternoon. The hosts will be without co-coach Rulani Mokwena after he was red carded in Cairo a fortnight ago. So will this affect Sundowns one way or the other? “We are one team here. We work together and have common goals and ambitions,” said the 50-year-old about his peer. “When one of us is not there, it’s not the same. It can’t be. We would have loved to have everybody together in the team.

Sundowns have not conceded so far in the group stage, while the Eagles have allowed three goals in three games. But Downs are still wary of the threat posed by the back-to-back champions. “We are playing against a team that can upset anyone. So, we have all the respect and humility for them. But I think they have a little bit of respect for us,” Mngithi said. @mihlalibaleka