Mamelodi Sundowns, Marumo Gallants face tough tests in CAF competitions

Durban — Mamelodi Sundowns will renew their titanic struggle for African supremacy against their nemesis Al Ahly of Egypt when the CAF Champions League resumes early next year. The Brazilians have been drawn in Group B of the Champions League where they will face Al Ahly, Al Hilal of Sudan and Cameroonian side Coton Sport following the draw, held in Cairo on Monday.

It promises to be a tough group for the Brazilians who are bidding to win their first Champions League title since 2016, under the guidance of Rhulani Mokwena. Sundowns will face a tough test against the Red Devils, who currently are top of the Egyptian Premier League standings after five games. Unlike the Premiership and several other leagues which have paused during the World Cup, the Egyptian Premier League has carried on while the world’s best compete in Qatar.

This means that Al Ahly’s players could have more match fitness than many of their opponents. Al Ahly versus Sundowns has been a regular feature in Africa’s premier club competition over recent years. The draw means that the two teams would have played each other 10 times over the last four years, once they complete their two group stage games against each other. Most recently, Sundowns recorded back-to-back 1-0 wins over Al Ahly who were under the guidance of Pitso Mosimane in February and March this year.

Meanwhile, in the CAF Confederation Cup, Marumo Gallants have been drawn in Group A alongside USM Alger of Algeria, Al Akhdar of Libya and Saint-Eloi Lupopo of DR Congo. From all the teams in their group, Gallants have the least continental experience. However, they are playing in their second season of the Confederation Cup. They played in the tournament last term after their previous incarnation Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila won the 2021 Nedbank Cup. Gallants are the only South African team remaining in Africa’s second-tier club competition after Royal AM and Cape Town City were eliminated in the qualifying round.

Dan Malesela’s side will have nothing to lose in the tournament and have the makings of a surprise package. They have tournament pedigree, having reached the final of last year’s Nedbank Cup before losing to Sundowns. They also gained entry into the group stage after a shock 3-1 aggregate win over the more established Al Ahli Tripoli in the final preliminary stage. The group stage begins on the weekend of February 10.