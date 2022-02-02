Manqoba Mngqithi says Pitso Mosimane was ’cheated by Fifa’ after losing out on top coaching award

Mamelodi Sundowns’ co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has claimed that Pitso Mosimane was “cheated by Fifa” after being snubbed for The Best FIFA Men’s Coach for 2021 after a successful outing with Al Ahly in international football. Despite the disruption caused by Covid-19 in 2021, Mosimane enjoyed yet another stellar year with the Egyptian giants. He defended their Champions League crown, won two Super Cups and claimed bronze in the Club World Cup.

However, that was still not enough for FIFA to shortlist Mosimane in the top three nominees, with Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel, who was the eventual winner, Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola and Italy’s Roberto Mancini getting the nod instead. Mosimane’s snub ruffled a lot of personalities around the globe, with The New York Times headlining a recent feature on him: “When two Champions Leagues titles in eight months don’t count … just don’t expect FIFA‚ or soccer‚ to notice”. ALSO READ: Pitso Mosimane’s days at Al Ahly could be numbered but he must not return to South Africa

Speaking a few days before Mosimane leads the African Club of the Century in the delayed 2021 Club World Cup that gets underway in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, Mngqithi said that his former superior deserved more from FIFA. “We are happy as South African coaches to have one of our ambassadors representing us at that stage. He's showing the world what he’s capable of,” said Mngqithi who was also speaking on the side-lines of the Nedbank Cup launch. “If we are being honest, he’s been cheated by FIFA by not getting the Coach of the Year award - if you consider the amount of continental trophies he won in one year. But maybe because he’s an African, he doesn’t deserve the credit that he deserves.

ALSO READ: Percy Tau stars as Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly seal dramatic CAF Super Cup victory “It’s very difficult for one two win two Super Cups and one Champions League in one year and still not be selected as the Coach of the Season. But we have to respect these decisions because we Africans, we are humble and not arrogant. “But the truth of the matter, if we were to look at the balance of everything, he should have been the one that takes the award. But maybe now he’s getting another chance to go to the Club World Cup, he can show the quality he can bring.”