Mido disrespects ’easy’ Kaizer Chiefs ahead of Al Ahly Champions League clash

DURBAN - Former Egypt and Tottenham Hotspur striker Mido believes that Kaizer Chiefs will be one of the least challenging CAF Champions League final opponents that Egyptian giants Al Ahly could have asked for. Pitso Mosimane’s side will be the overwhelming favourites to win the final of Africa’s premier club competition which takes place at the Stade Mohammed V Stadium in Morocco next month.

ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs form bedevils Champions League Despite a poor domestic season which saw them finish eighth in the South African DSTV Premiership, Chiefs surpassed expectations in the Champions League. They completed a 1-0 aggregate win over Wydad Casablanca in the semi-final last weekend to sensationally advance to the final of the competition for the first time in their history. ALSO READ: Pitso Mosimane vs Kaizer Chiefs is an ’SA Derby’ that will make fans football proud

"Al Ahly produced a huge performance against Esperance and the victory must be credited to Mosimane first and then his players," Mido said on the Al Nahar Channel in reference to their 4-0 aggregate win. "The Kaizer Chiefs match will be the easiest final for Al Ahly in their history [of the competition]. History will also remember that Al Ahly defeated Esperance home and away in the African Champions League semi-final without considering any other circumstances."