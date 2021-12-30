Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen positive for Covid before Cup of Nations

Rome — Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen is isolating after testing positive for coronavirus for a second time, his club side Napoli announced on Thursday, with the Africa Cup of Nations due to kick off in just over a week. The 23-year-old, who is still recovering from surgery after suffering a smashed cheekbone against Inter Milan in late November, was tested before travelling to Italy for a check-up on Friday.

Osimhen also tested positive for Covid last January after returning from Christmas holidays in Nigeria. "Victor Osimhen has tested positive for Covid-19 but is asymptomatic," Serie A team Napoli said in a statement, without specifying where the player currently is. "Consequently, the local authorities have ordered that Osimhen self-isolate and the check-up will be rescheduled after he has tested negative and his period of isolation ends."