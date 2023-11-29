No rush ... but unemployed Pitso Mosimane picks his dream coaching job

As highly decorated as he is, Pitso ‘Jingles’ Mosimane still has a dream he hankers after – to coach a national team that can win the Africa Cup of Nations and compete at the Fifa World Cup finals. And with Africa set to have nine nations (possibly 10 though a play-off) representing it at the next global showpiece in 2026, the multiple domestic and continental championship winner believes there is an opportunity for him to realise that dream.

Now jobless after prematurely parting ways with Al-Wahda of the United Arab Emirates, the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach – who elevated himself to global status with a successful spell at African Club of the Century Al Ahly of Egypt – said earlier this week there is interest in his services from Asia, as well as North America, and even a ‘conversation’ with some east Europeans. But he is not in a hurry to get a job. “Not to be boastful, but we can get employed next week if we want. But I want to spend Christmas at home.

“Let me see my children. Let me be here and at least have an eight-to-10-day holiday before Christmas.” Speaking to the South African Football Journalists’ Association on a digital interview, Mosimane discussed a number of subjects and, as usual, wore his heart on his sleeve. As a former Bafana Bafana coach, he had a spell that did not end so well when he failed to qualify for the biennial continental Afcon. Jingles insisted that he would love to make amends on that count.

It is for that reason that he does not foresee himself returning to Africa for a club job. “Maybe national teams would be nice,” he explained, “but it will depend on which one. “Maybe after January when the World Cup qualifiers continue ... I still want to do the national team. I don’t choose what comes but if you say am I interested, I am highly interested.

“I would like to go to the national team. Why not? But it must be a national team where we can compete in the World Cup and not embarrass ourselves.” Mosimane shared that he is in contact with the national team coaches of Senegal (Alilou Cisse) and Morocco (Walid Ragragui) and said their experiences at the global showpiece inspire him. “I speak to Cisse and Walid, who messaged me when I left (Al Wahda) and he said to me, ‘Coach, we need to see you at World Cup – you, me and Cisse.

“The African boys should be at the World Cup and with nine spaces at the World Cup, there’s no way that you can’t be a part of that’. “I said we will see.” Mosimane believes South Africa can qualify for the tournament, although he admits they are in a tough group alongside a Nigeria Super Eagles team that he rates highly.

“Nigeria wants to qualify. I mean, if you have (Samuel) Chukwueze (of AC Milan) and the boy playing for Napoli (Victor Osimhen) as your striker, I mean that Nigeria team is unbelievable. “Okay, I saw they drew against Lesotho and this is football, it happens. “But how can they allow politics between the government and the football federation to derail the team?

“In reality, I think Nigeria has the team, hey. But football is not about what’s on paper, it’s about what you can do. “Burkina Faso can give you a surprise also but I see them huffing and puffing somewhere. This is an open group.”

Mosimane would not confirm if he is keen on the Nigeria job, saying, “What about Mali, and the Black Stars (Ghana)?” It is an indication that he is open to taking the national team job with any country capable of winning the Afcon and competing at the World Cup. @Tshiliboy