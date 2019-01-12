Justin Shonga could have got Pirates in the lead. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

BULAWAYO – Orlando Pirates and Platinum of Zimbabwe, played to a goalless draw in a CAF Champions League Group B match in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe on Saturday afternoon. In the second half, the Buccaneers pushed hard for an all-important away goal, but it was not to be.

In the final moments of the match, the visitors thought they would receive a penalty kick after Vincent Pule was seemingly tackled from behind to the ground, but there was no reaction from the match official.

Zambian striker Justin Shonga nearly got Pirates off to the perfect second half start, but his right-footed effort was punched to safety by the home team's goalkeeper.

Platinum's best chances coming in the early part of the second half from long range shots by Farai Madhanga and Ali Sadiki, but nothing that the Pirates No 1 could not take care of.

The Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League champions kept Pirates on their toes in the first half, although the visitors could well have been a goal or two to the good at the break.

Thembinkosi Lorch had two good attempts which sailed narrowly wide of the Platinum goalposts. One of these was a chip after the Pirates striker spotted the opposing goalkeeper off his line halfway through the first 45 minutes.

At the other end of the park, the Pirates defence held firm in front of goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane,



Pirates will return home for their next Champions League fixture, in the form of a home match against Horoya of Guinea on Friday.

African News Agency (ANA)