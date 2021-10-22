Orlando Pirates need to suit up and deliver against Diables Noirs

Durban - Orlando Pirates will have an opportunity to ease their frustrations when they face off against Diables Noirs in their CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round second leg at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Sunday. The Soweto giants will be the favourites to advance from the tie as they will have home advantage and did not concede in the away leg last weekend as it ended 0-0.

ALSO READ: Orlando Pirates held to stalemate by Diable Noirs in Congo Brazaville Concerning for the Sea Robbers is the fact that it does not look like they have resolved their attacking woes from last season. Pirates have only won two DSTV Premiership matches so far this season and enter their game against the Congolese side on the back of a 0-0 draw against Maritzburg United, a game that they should have won. Not only did they dominate possession against the Team of Choice but more frustrating is the fact that they failed to win even though the Pietermaritzburg-based club played with ten men for much of the second half at the Harry Gwala Stadium.

ALSO READ: Orlando Pirates will build on the gutsy Brazzaville showing ahead of Martizburg United clash, says Mandla Ncikazi More concerning for the Soweto giants is the fact that they appear to have so far regressed under the management of co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids. By contrast, they had not lost a game under Josef Zinnbauer at the corresponding phase of the season last term. Diables Noirs also enter the game against Pirates in relatively good form so it is vital that Pirates do not take things for granted against the Congolese giants. If they do, they stand to be punished more heavily than they were against Maritzburg United. Diables Noirs are a physical side who will not hesitate to use their physical presence to intimidate the hosts.

⚫⚪🔴⭐#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/pMujc6EA7c — Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) October 21, 2021 Pirates will need to ensure that they put their current low level of confidence behind them and strive to punish the away side with their superior technical prowess.