Orlando Pirates vs RS Berkane : Player Ratings

Orlando Pirates were on the wrong side of a penalty shoot-out defeat in the CAF Confederation Cup final on Friday night. IOL Sports' Smiso Msomi takes a look at how each player performed at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

Story continues below Advertisement

Richard Ofori 4/10 The Ghanaian was largely untroubled, the only time he was called upon he almost gave the opposition a sniff by dropping a cross and didn't save a single penalty. ALSO READ: RS Berkane beat Orlando Pirates on penalties to win CAF Confederation Cup

Bandile Shandu 5/10 Shandu was an attacking threat early on in the match but faded as the game went on. He provided great width and an advantage on the right by overloading the opposition's left back. Innocent Maela 6/10

Story continues below Advertisement

A defensively resilient performance on the left by Maela, he played according to instructions and his pace helped snuff out Berkane's counter attack on the transition. Happy Jele 6/10 The veteran commanded his backline well. He was a threat at set piece time and led from the front in the penalty shoot-out.

Story continues below Advertisement

Olisa Ndah 8/10 His return to his old stomping ground was a marvel to watch. He was a strong contender for man of the match with his aerial and ground dominance on show while staying cool as a cucumber when in possession. Ben Motswari 5/10

Story continues below Advertisement

The Randfontein hardman battled hard against an experienced and tall opposition midfield, but struggled to gain control of the game for his side . Goodman Mosele 8/10 A masterclass display in midfield for the number 20, he hardly lost the ball, gave Pirates the edge in midfield, dictated the pace of play and won all of his 50/50 battles

Kabelo Dlamini 5/10 He played a key role in joining the midfield and the frontline, showed glimpses of having the eye for the killer ball on occasion but faded in the second half.

Kwame Peprah 4/10 Although he made enterprising runs, he was largely ineffective. He failed to link up with midfield or attacking partners.

Deon Hotto 5/10 The 31-year-old Namibian caused a lot of problems for opposition with his pace, often giving them a different dimension whenever they couldn't play out from the back but struggled to find his feet in foreign conditions and was very wasteful in front of goal. Thembinkosi Lorch 8/10

Rightly claimed the Man of the match award. He was a menace for Berkane throughout the match, picked up dangerous positions in the opposition's half, clawed his side back to go level and was unlucky to miss a penalty. Thabang Monare 3/10 The 31-year-old came off the bench in extra time and gave away a clumsy penalty. He was non-existent in his period on the field.