Party days are over ... Andile Jali’s engine revving again for Mamelodi Sundowns

Johannesburg - There’s a fine line between confidence and arrogance. But that line does not need to be drawn when you are describing Andile Jali this season because he happens to embody both traits – as a person and a footballer. Before athletes are athletes, they are humans. So it’s almost a given that they need to find themselves first before they can go out and entertain the masses. And that’s why every Mamelodi Sundowns fan must be happy to see the new Jali.

Jali has been tipped by his own coach Rulani Mokwena to be among the nominees for the Footballer of the Season award. But that wasn’t an overnight feat. It took a lot of self discovery from him to get back to what he does best: bossing the midfield week in and week out. His return to local football in 2018 had taken a strain on his confidence and that saw a huge decline in his game. Sitting on the bench appeared to be more comfortable than the middle of the park. And, boy, that was a very bleak sight. Jali was in Belgium for four years, plying his trade at KV Oostende, while he was a Bafana Bafana regular. He was so good that many experts tipped him to soar to bigger and better leagues in Europe.

Instead, Jali heeded the call to return home, joining Sundowns. Another failed export, the headlines read. But what tainted Jali’s return the most was that he failed to find comfort where he needed it the most: home. His marriage had crumbed. It was bliss to some opposition fans who either felt that they dodged a bullet by not signing him or were eager to see the decline of the club after the arrival of the “problem child”. But little did they know it would take some doing to ruffle a dressing room that Pitso Mosimane had worked so hard to keep calm and happy at all times. By then, he had already won three titles, the Champions League and a host of trophies.

Jali, for obvious reasons, wasn't a regular in the team, with Mosimane sticking to his trusted lieutenants Hlompho Kekana and Tiyani Mabunda in the midfield.



That didn’t mean ‘Jingles’ would dare throw his ‘AJ’ out. Instead, he was the first one to come to his aid. Not that it was necessary from Mosimane, who could have let Jali destroy a career that was unearthed across the road at the University of Pretoria before his successful outing at Orlando Pirates. That’s not Mosimane’s style. He is a father figure. So he helped ‘AJ’ to revive the career that had made him a national asset. That wasn’t an easy process as Jali was reported to have allegedly gone astray at times – partying until the morning.

But that wasn’t public knowledge because Mosimane wouldn’t dare entice the enemy with his dirty laundry. So, that is why when he says he left the club’s jersey in a better place he isn’t bluffing because, honestly, that is exactly what he did. Jali has people like ‘Jingles’ to thank for his resurgence at Sundowns. It must, therefore, have him cut deep to see Mosimane leave the club in 2020 to join Al Ahly who’ll host the Brazilians in the Champions League group stage tonight. What is unfortunate is that Jali’s rise could spell bad news for Mosimane as the monster he created could come back to haunt him.

Mosimane has his own kingpin Aliou Dieng who is revered by Frenchmen Arsene Wenger and Chelsea’s N’golo Kante. Whoever comes out victorious in the battle of the maestros will pull his side closer to the next round: the last eight. A successful outing for Jali could mean getting closer to his first African crown. But that could spell bad news for Mosimane who’s expected to win every silverware up for grabs in Egypt.

Already with his work-rate, Jali has inspired the Brazilians to the cusp of the title on home territory. So topping that with a Champions League medal will complete a glorious season and ensure a return to the Bafana set-up. Jali has been a key figure for Sundowns this term, and being a stand-in captain at times has served as more motivation than pressure. He’s stuck to his strengths and led superbly.

It’s a pretty sight seeing him confident and arrogant when he puts in the hard yards at matches, averaging above seven every game, but still continuing to stay humble when the dust has settled. The road trips to his native Matatiele are soothing once again. Not so long ago he trended after a clip of him went viral where he’s seen promising his uncle a bottle of Gordon’s as a present upon his arrival at home for a short visit.