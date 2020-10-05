Pitso Mosimane confident Cavin Johnson can help Al Ahly conquer Africa
The South African invasion of Al Ahly is now complete.
Earlier on Monday, new head coach and former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor, Pitso Mosimane, announced on Twitter that Cavin Johnson will be joining him at the Egyptian giants as his assistant coach.
Johnson brings with him a wealth of experience having coached Platinum Stars, SuperSport United, AmaZulu and most recently Black Leopards, whose PSL statuts was bought by TS Galaxy and saw the 61-year-old replaced by Belgian Patrick Aussems.
Said Mosimane on the appointment of Johnson on his Twitter feed: "Coach Cavin is an experienced and accomplished mentor who has played an integral part in the development of football in South African and beyond … he has what it takes to help us deliver on our mandate in this top league and beyond."
Speaking, also on Mosimane's statement, Johnson added: "It is an honour to be joining one of the most successful coaches in South Africa to coach the most successful club in Africa.
"I just want to thank coach Pitso," he continued, "for giving me this opportunity to work with this 'Club of the Century'."
Meet Cavin Johnson, my new Assistant Coach joining us at Al Ahly pic.twitter.com/1nJKrOTt54— Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) October 5, 2020
Johnson joins Pitso, who started his tenure at the Red Devils this past weekend with a narrow 1-0 victory over Al Mokawloon, after the confirmation this past weekend that fitness coach Kabelo Rangoaga and performance analyst Musi Matlaba - both poached from Sundowns - will also be joining "Jingles" in Egypt.
Al Ahly have already secured the Egyptian Premier League title this season, and are still in contention to capture a treble of championships, including the Egypt Cup and the coveted CAF Champions League.
