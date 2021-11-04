Pitso Mosimane nominated for international award alongside Guardiola and Zidane

Cape Town – Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has been nominated for the prestigious International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) Manager of the Year award. The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana coach is nominated alongside Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola and ex-Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane for the 2021 award.

Mosimane recently guided the Egyptian giants to the Caf Champions League title for the second time, and became only the second head coach to win the continental title more than two times. "It is a privilege and an honour to be nominated amongst the masterminds of football in this generation," Mosimane said after the nomination was announced. "Thank you to my team for the constant support."