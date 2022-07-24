Pitso Mosimane oozes class in response to Caf Awards snub

Johannesburg - The inconsistent performances of Bafana Bafana in international football could well have a negative effect on the next generation of South African men’s footballers. However, the conduct and success of Pitso Mosimane and Desiree Ellis will likely aid the country in producing quality coaches going forward.

Following his snub from the Caf Coach of the Year final shortlist, Mosimane issued a rational, humble and honest response. Did Mosimane deserve the award? Probably not especially given that the last season was not one of the best in his career. Did he deserve a nomination? It is debatable, but there are good arguments to say that he should have been on the final shortlist. During the last year, Mosimane won a bronze medal with Al Ahly at the Club World Cup. He also led Al Ahly to the Caf Champions League in 2021 and followed that up by leading the Egyptian giants to a runners-up finish in Africa’s Premier Club Cup competition this year, falling short in the final against Wydad AC. “Honestly I should do better. I can’t expect to be bronze (Fifa Club World Cup), silver (Caf CL) medallist and win. But my daughter already gave me an award for winning the same Fifa bronze and Caf Super Cup and Champions League (two in a row) in the absence of Caf Awards,” wrote Mosimane on social media.

Instead of focusing on himself, Mosimane also gave the spotlight to Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis who won the Caf Women’s Coach of the Year Award and who has since also led the women’s national team to a first ever Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) title. “As long as Desiree Ellis collects her award, she represents all of us in South Africa,” added Mosimane.

A historic night for #TeamSouthAfrica who beat the hosts to claim their first ever #TotalEnergiesWAFCON title

He now has a reputation and skillset to coach beyond the borders of South Africa and even the African continent. He should do this to not only create a legacy for himself, but also for future South African tacticians. @eshlinv IOL Sport