‘Pitso Mosimane told us he was tired of everything,’ says Al Ahly president

Durban — President of Egyptian football giants Al Ahly, Mahmoud El Khatib, has spoken out about the shock departure of former coach Pitso Mosimane in early July.

Jingles, as Mosimane is known, submitted his resignation from his duties at the Red Devils shortly after a defeat to Wydad Casablanca in the CAF champions league final. While many expected him to remain at the club and forge an Egyptian league challenge, the 58 year old opted against remaining in Cairo and has been on a break ever since.

El Khatib held a brief press conference on the club's TV channel and shed light on a number of topics, including a suggested Egyptian media smear campaign that contributed to the unexpected departure of Mosimane

“By numbers and achievements, Mosimane made history in this club that nobody can deny. But who was leading the media campaign that was directed against him?" he questioned, as per media agency KingFut.