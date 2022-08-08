‘Pitso Mosimane told us he was tired of everything,’ says Al Ahly president

Durban — President of Egyptian football giants Al Ahly, Mahmoud El Khatib, has spoken out about the shock departure of former coach Pitso Mosimane in early July.
Jingles, as Mosimane is known, submitted his resignation from his duties at the Red Devils shortly after a defeat to Wydad Casablanca in the CAF champions league final. While many expected him to remain at the club and forge an Egyptian league challenge, the 58 year old opted against remaining in Cairo and has been on a break ever since.
El Khatib held a brief press conference on the club's TV channel and shed light on a number of topics, including a suggested Egyptian media smear campaign that contributed to the unexpected departure of Mosimane
“By numbers and achievements, Mosimane made history in this club that nobody can deny. But who was leading the media campaign that was directed against him?" he questioned, as per media agency KingFut.
“While he was attending a training session in Morocco, we were discussing with Mosimane about what the club needed for the Egyptian league campaign. But he told us he was tired physically and psychologically, and couldn’t continue the season," he added.
The former Bafana Bafana mentor's name has been mentioned throughout social media for numerous weeks as the club continue to lose ground in the league title, currently trailing first place Zamalek by ten points.
Mosimane has confirmed his decision to take a break from the demands of top level football and is currently involved, along with his technical team, in a continental coaching mentorship programme called The Masterclass, the Young Africans of Tanzania being the latest beneficiary.
