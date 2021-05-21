Recent travels around Africa prepared Kaizer Chiefs for trip to Dar es Salaam, says Ramahlwe Mphahlele

CAPE TOWN - Kaizer Chiefs captain Ramahlwe Mphahlele has stated his team will not be over-awed by the task of playing at the imposing Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Saturday.

Chiefs have arrived in Dar-es-Salaam for their second-leg Caf Champions League quarter-final against Simba FC with a four-goal advantage after last week's first leg tie at FNB Stadium.

But despite Chiefs being overwhelming favourites to advance to their maiden Caf Champions League semi-final, the Amakhosi will still need to overcome a vociferous home crowd in Tanzania.

It will be even more daunting as Chiefs have played throughout the season before empty stands at home in all competitions due to Covid-19 regulations in South Africa.

However, Mphahlele believes their recent travels around the continent have prepared them for this crucial encounter (kickoff 3pm).

"We feel the vibe already that they know are they are playing against a really good team. They sending a message it's not going to be easy. We need to be alert because it's not going to be easy," Mphahlele said on Friday.

"This is the biggest competition in Africa in terms of football. It's the best teams in Africa. We saw it in Angola. They were vocal about it, saying we'll get five. It is something that we are used to. We know we are playing against a very good team that will have their stadium packed. But we are focusing on ourselves and what we need to do."

Simba FC spokesperson Haji Manara has confirmed 10 000 fans will be allowed inside the stadium and they the Tanzanian club has put in a request to Caf to increase the amount for the showdown.

“We have been given the green light to allow 10,000 fans but through TFF has asked Caf to increase the number. We hope our prayer will be accepted because we have seen even in Europe fans have been allowed to attend games,” Manara said.

