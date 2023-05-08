Polokwane - There is no way Mamelodi Sundowns could be classified as ‘the team to beat’ in the Champions League semi-finals, as has been suggested by one of the Brazilians’ victims in the continental competition recently. Following their defeat to Sundowns in the quarter-finals, CR Beluoizdad coach Nabil Kouki said he fancied Rhulani Mokwena’s team as the favourites among those in the penultimate stage of Africa’s premier club competition.

Mokwena may be in his first full season in charge of the South African champions, but he is not naive enough to take such praise to heart or to let it delude him into anticipating a smooth journey towards Sundowns’ second star. “We have no right to be the favourites or the team to beat in the semi-finals,” Mokwena said as he looked ahead to their first leg clash, away to their perennial adversaries and defending champions Wydad Casablanca.

He had just seen to Sundowns’ 2-0 victory over Marumo Gallants at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday night and while no doubt delighted to have chalked up a further three points in a sixth successive league championship triumph, the young coach chose to tread carefully on the subject of what awaits in Africa. “Esperance have won it (the Champions League) more than us. Al Ahly have won it more than us. Wydad have won it more than us,” he said, clearly seeking to prove that their installation as favourites was unfounded.

“We have to just enjoy the opportunity and the occasion,” he said of the semi-final clash. “And as I said, we must take things step-by-step. First we have to recover and get the legs back; get the players in the right space physically and mentally.” That should not be a problem given that Sundowns hardly raised a sweat to beat Gallants. They could easily have won at a canter had Peter Shalulile not forgotten his scoring boots at Chloorkop.

The coach is confident that his Namibian marksman will be back to his best at the weekend for the crucial clash out in Casablanca. “Shalulile will convert in the next match and he will convert in the match after that also. He gives his best like the rest of the players. “It’s a tough one. It’s going to be tricky, we know that. We expect a tough game, a hostile crowd and a lot of difficulty.”