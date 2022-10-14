Royal AM, Marumo Gallants hoping to advance in CAF Confederation Cup

Durban — Royal AM and Marumo Gallants have continental commitments this weekend as they face two difficult encounters to seal their places in the next round of preliminary qualification in this year’s edition of the CAF Confederation Cup. Royal AM were guilty of missing good goalscoring opportunities in the first leg against Zambian giants Zesco United, a trait Thwihli Thwahla will have to shake off in the away leg at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, Zambia on Saturday at 3pm.

The KwaZulu-Natal-based club are in their maiden CAF campaign and with huge uncertainty surrounding players and members of the technical team, it is expected to be a tough one. Zesco harbour all the experience on the continent, having been a part of both CAF competitions on a regular basis and will be favourites to dispatch Royal AM at home. However, Royal AM have proven over the course of last season and this one that they are more than capable of an upset, and with quality players like Andre de Jong, Ricardo Nascimento and the exciting Mfundo Thikazi, it should come as no surprise if they are to qualify for the next round.

Gallants will be looking to build on their impressive first-leg efforts against Elgeco Plus last weekend. Bahlabane Ba Ntwa managed to score three important away goals and conceded just one in Madagascar, boosting their chances of progressing to the next round of the tournament. The Limpopo-based club seemed to have turned over a new leaf following the re-signing of head coach Dan ‘Dance’ Malesela. The 57-year-old mentor seems to have a way with the club and his two wins in his first two matches bear testament to this bond. Gallants are expected to make light work of a lowly Elgeco side, however, seeing as this is their maiden campaign on the continental front, everything might not be sealed as yet.

While missing the expertise of Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, who joined Orlando Pirates on transfer window deadline day, Malesela will still feel that the likes of Katlego Oltladisa, Mahlatse Makudubela and club captain Washington Arubi at the back will offer his side enough quality and experience to see them through. Gallants will take on the Malagasy outfit in the return leg at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, in a 3pm kick-off. @ScribeSmiso

