SABC to broadcast Africa Cup of Nations final

Johannesburg - SABC Sport is set to broadcast the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final between Senegal and Egypt on Sunday evening, African Champions League and Confederations Cup. On Sunday, Senegal and Egypt will lock horns at pm on SABC Sport Channel on DTT, Openview 124, SABC 1 and TelkomONE.

Sadio Mane of Senegal and Mohamed Salah of Egypt will clash in a highly-anticipated battle. It’s Mane vs Mo in this challenge of the titans as their nations fight it out to be crowned the new kings of African football. The African Champions League kicks off on February 11 and runs until May 29 and viewers can look forward to seeing South African teams Mamelodi Sundowns and AmaZulu in key fixtures broadcasted on SABC Sport. ALSO READ: Africa Cup of Nations goalkeepers Edouard Mendy, Gabaski Abou-Gabal keeping it real

The giants of African football including Al Ahly (10-time champions), Zamalek (five-time champions), TP Mazembe (five-timet champions) and Raja Blanca (three-times champions) will also be kitted and ready for battle. The African Confederations Cup kicks off on February 13 and will run until April 3 which also includes South African giants, Orlando Pirates. With these key African acquisitions by SABC Sport, it is evident to see the levelling of the playing field by giving South African viewers access to world-class content without subscription fees.