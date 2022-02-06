SABC to broadcast Africa Cup of Nations final
Johannesburg - SABC Sport is set to broadcast the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final between Senegal and Egypt on Sunday evening, African Champions League and Confederations Cup.
On Sunday, Senegal and Egypt will lock horns at pm on SABC Sport Channel on DTT, Openview 124, SABC 1 and TelkomONE.
Sadio Mane of Senegal and Mohamed Salah of Egypt will clash in a highly-anticipated battle. It’s Mane vs Mo in this challenge of the titans as their nations fight it out to be crowned the new kings of African football.
The African Champions League kicks off on February 11 and runs until May 29 and viewers can look forward to seeing South African teams Mamelodi Sundowns and AmaZulu in key fixtures broadcasted on SABC Sport.
The giants of African football including Al Ahly (10-time champions), Zamalek (five-time champions), TP Mazembe (five-timet champions) and Raja Blanca (three-times champions) will also be kitted and ready for battle.
The African Confederations Cup kicks off on February 13 and will run until April 3 which also includes South African giants, Orlando Pirates.
With these key African acquisitions by SABC Sport, it is evident to see the levelling of the playing field by giving South African viewers access to world-class content without subscription fees.
SABC Sport is set to include all matches for the above stated African tournaments and include the African Super Cup, African Women’s Afcon and African Women’s Champions League to its content schedule.
Gary Rathbone, Head of SABC Sport said: “The inclusion of Caf to the SABC Sport offering is indicative of the purpose that SABC Sport serves, by bringing the best in African and international sport to the homes of all South African citizens. Caf tournaments are the ultimate showcase for African football and the access SABC Sport is providing to all South Africans, has certainly created exciting times for Africa as a footballing continent.”
