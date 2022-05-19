SA’s Victor Gomes to take charge of CAF Champions Champions League final — report

Durban — South African referee Victor Gomes is reportedly set to take charge of this year’ CAF Champions League final between Wydad Casablanca and Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly on May 30.
Gomes will become the sixth South African to take charge of the CAF Champions Legue final after Ian McLeod, Mathabella Petros, Robin Williams, Jerome Damon, and Daniel Bennett.
Gomes has been flying the national flag high recently, being the first South African referee (with the help of Assistant referee Zakhele Siwela) to officiate an Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON) final.
According to reports, the 39 year old Gomes will be the man in the middle while Mosimane will be on the sidelines when two giants of the African continent clash in Morocco.
Mosimane, who has had nothing but plaudits for Gomes will be making history on the day, featuring in his fourth Champions League Final, something unheard of in South African history.
"We are representing the country on the continent and in the Gulf area. These guys have done very well. For me, Gomes is number one on the continent. I thought I would see Victor and Zakhele at the Club World Cup,” Mosimane told the South African Football Journalists Association (Safja) earlier this year.
“If Victor and Zakhele are not officiating at the World Cup in Qatar this November, I’d be surprised. I am happy that Safa has acknowledged them and created a platform for them. SAFA must boast about their products that excel at international level."
IOL Sport