Sekhukhune secure a morale-boosting win over Congolese side FC Saint-Éloi Lupopo

Sekhukhune United secured a morale-boosting 3-1 win over the visiting Congolese side FC Saint-Éloi Lupopo in their CAF Confederation Cup, second preliminary round first leg clash at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday evening. With this outcome, Sekhukhune will enjoy a two-goal advantage when the teams meet in the return clash in Lubumbashi on Sunday, 1 October.

Hosts Sekhukhune enjoyed an early lead in the 10th minute after Nigerian striker Chibuike Ohizu opened the scoring following excellent work by Siphesihle Mkhize. Sekhukhune's lead was short-lived because the visitors equalised four minutes later through Mokonzi Katumbwe, who slipped the ball past goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner, who enjoyed a rare spot in the run-on XI. Around the half-hour mark, Sekhukhune managed a score, but the effort was deemed offside. However, 10 minutes later, Sekhukhune scored after a well-taken free kick from Jamie Webber and that closed the scoring in the first half.

Sekhukhune, the Limpopo-based side, scored their 'insurance' goal to take a 3-1 lead after Tresor Tshibwabwa pounced to head home from a corner. This was the first time Sekhukhune was playing in a continental competition. They qualified after reaching the Nedbank Cup final last season. Sekhukhune, currently in eighth place on the standings, will return to local PSL Premiership action on Wednesday when they play hosts Royal AM. They will have another away fixture a few days later against Kaizer Chiefs before they set off to the Democratic Republic of Congo to play FC Saint-Éloi Lupopo in the second leg.