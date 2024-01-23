Senegal beat Guinea as both teams reach Afcon last 16

Senegal beat Guinea 2-0 at the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday as the reigning champions completed the group stage with three wins out of three, while their opponents secured qualification for the last 16 despite the defeat. The Lions of Teranga had already clinched a place in the knockout phase before this final Group C game in Ivorian capital Yamoussoukro, and Maccabi Haifa defender Abdoulaye Seck came into the starting line-up to head in the opener from a free-kick just after the hour mark.

Iliman Ndiaye of Marseille then came off the bench to make it 2-0 in the 90th minute, as Senegal ensured that they will be the only team to take nine points out of a possible nine in the group stage. They will stay in Yamoussoukro for a last-16 tie next Monday against one of the best third-placed teams, and there is a good chance they will end up playing hosts Ivory Coast who remain in contention to qualify despite coming third in Group A.