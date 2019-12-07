Wydad hosts Sundowns tonight at 9pm at Stade Mohammed V in their second match of the CAF Champions League’s group stage. In their four previous trips to Morocco, Sundowns lost all those games against the team that has troubled them in the Champions League.
Wydad denied them passage to the final last season and also derailed their Champions League defence in 2017 by eliminating the Tshwane giants in the quarter-finals.
But there is a strong belief in the Sundowns camp that they will finally beat Wydad in their own backyard.
“We have faced Wydad in this competition many times,” Ngcongca said from Casablanca. “When they are playing in their own backyard, they are a stubborn team with the help of the 12th man, their supporters. As a football player, these are the games that you look forward to playing because the stadium is packed and the atmosphere is marvellous. It’s great to play in front of so many supporters.