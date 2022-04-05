Sundowns pitted against Angola's Petro, Pirates to play Tanzania's Simba

Cape Town — South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns have drawn Angola's Petro de Luanda of Angola in the CAF Champions League quarter-final after the draw was at the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, on Tuesday afternoon. The first legs of the Champions League quarters are scheduled to take place on April 15 and 16 and return second legs on April 22 and 23.

Sundowns, the Group A winners, are away for the first leg and will travel to Luanda, Angola. Petro de Luanda were the runners-up in Group D. Sundowns were hugely impressive in the group phase and along with ES Tunis, the Tunisian giants were the only two unbeaten sides. Sundowns, however, set a group phase record by scoring 16 points after six matches and kept five clean sheets. The winner of the Sundowns - Petro de Luanda quarter-final will play the winner of the CR Belouizdad (Algeria) and Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) quarter-final.

The full quarter-final draw: QF 1: Al Ahly SC (Egypt) vs Raja CA (Morocco) QF 2: ES Setif (Algeria) vs Espérance Tunis (Tunisia)

QF 3: CR Belouizdad (Algeria) vs Wydad AC (Morocco) QF 4: Petro Atletico (Angola) vs Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) Semi-finals

SF 1: Winner QF 1 vs Winner QF 2 SF 2: Winner QF 4 vs Winner QF 3 Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates, South Africa's flag-bearers in CAF Confederation Cup, will play Tanzanian champions Simba SC in the quarterfinals. The first leg will be played on 17 April, with the return leg on 24 April, when Pirates will be the hosts.

Pirates, the Group B winners were pitted against the Dar es Salaam Simba, Group D runners-up. The winner after two legs will play the winner of the quarterfinal between Al Ittihad (Group B runners-up) and Ahly Tripoli (Group A winners). None of the teams managed to complete their Confederation Cup group assignments undefeated but Pirates scored the most goals (15) and were one of three teams to score 13 points (along with Pyramids FC and Ahly Tripoli, the two Group A teams).

Last season Simba reached the Champions League quarterfinals but were eliminated by Kaizer Chiefs who eventually reached the final. The full quarter-final draw: QF 1: Simba SC (Tanzania) vs Orlando Pirates (South Africa)

QF 2: Al-Ittihad (Libya) vs Al Ahli Tripoli (Libya), a derby QF 3: Pyramids FC (Egypt) vs TP Mazembe (DR Congo) QF 4: Al Masry (Egypt) vs RS Berkane (Morocco)

Semi-finals SF 1: Winner QF 2 vs Winner QF 1 SF 2: Winner QF 3 vs Winner QF 4