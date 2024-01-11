SuperSport commits to broadcast all Africa Cup of Nations matches

Pay TV broadcaster, SuperSport on Wednesday announced that it will televise all the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) matches live after securing the rights for the event. This comes after public broadcaster SABC had already committed to televise all the matches to the nation.

The tournament, which kicks off on Saturday, was initially scheduled to be held over June and July last year, but was postponed due to concerns over summer weather conditions in the Ivory Coast. It then came as a surprise that SABC were first to announce that it would broadcast the tournament, while SuperSport were still locked in negotiations.

All 52 matches live SuperSport released the following statement: “SuperSport will broadcast all 52 matches of the TotalEnergies Caf Africa Cup of Nations Ivory Coast 2023 (Afcon) live after MultiChoice secured the rights to broadcast the continent’s showpiece tournament, which kicks off on 13 January 2024 until 11 February 2024.

MultiChoice reached a commercially viable agreement with rightsholders, New World TV (NWTV), to broadcast the 34th edition of Africa’s premier men’s football competition taking place in Ivory Coast. Rendani Ramovha, SuperSport CEO, said: “We are delighted to be able to showcase the best of African football live to our viewers.” As part of this agreement, Nimonka Kolani, Managing Director of NWTV, declared: “By securing the rights to CAN 2023 under the leadership of Dr Patrice Motsepe, SuperSport and NWTV prove that nothing is more important than the happiness of Africans who wish to follow the exploits of their favourite team during the biggest football competition in Africa.”