Due to the termination by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) of its agency agreement with Lagardère, SuperSport will not be broadcasting CAF content, commencing with the Afcon under-23 championship, starting in Egypt this weekend, until further notice. This also extends to the Afcon qualifiers, which resume on Wednesday, 13 November.
“We are in a difficult position where we cannot broadcast the CAF games when we don’t have a firm contractual arrangement in place. SuperSport had previously acquired these broadcast rights from Lagardère,” commented Joe Heshu, MultiChoice Group Executive for Corporate Affairs.
Earlier today CAF scrapped a $1 billion television and marketing rights deal with Lagardere Sports in the wake of separate judgments that it breached competition rules, but Lagardere said it would fight to enforce the contract.
The French-based company called the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) move "unlawful, unreasonable and unjustified" and said it would defend its agreement with CAF that runs from 2017 to 2028.
It suggested that it may accept changes to the terms of the deal but that if all else fails it would seek compensation in cash.