Thomas Partey stunner earns Ghana win over Zimbabwe

Durban – A stunning goal from Thomas Partey made the difference as Ghana secured a vital 1-0 away win over Zimbabwe in World Cup qualifiers at the Zimbabwe National Sports Stadium in Harare. Captain Partey gave Ghana the lead with a wonderfully struck free-kick in the 31st minute. The goal would have been a relief for the Black Star as it came amidst Zimbabwe starting to threaten their goal and exert a bit of domination.

Zimbabwe had their first good opportunity after ten minutes as Kaizer Chiefs player Khama Billiat attempted to link up with Jordan Zemura but ended up putting his ball behind before Ghana recovered well. After taking the lead, Ghana nearly doubled their lead on the stroke of halftime as Daniel Amartey connected with his head from a corner which forced a goal line clearance from the home side. Despite being down against their technically superior opponents, Zimbabwe did not retreat. Zemura beat his markers and cut through the box in the 55th minute before trying to curl the ball into the far post but he was wide.

Four minutes later, Knowledge Musona found himself in a good goal scoring position but ended up losing his balance before miscuing his effort wide. The result means that Ghana have boosted their chances of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup under new coach Milovan Rajevac who famously lead them to the quarter-finals of the tournament in 2010. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s chances of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup are now all but over.