Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, May 6, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Tunisia’s Esperance ordered to play behind closed doors in CAF competitions

Esperance supporters take cover from tear gas during a fight with riot police during their CAF Champions League quarter-final football match against Algeria’s JS Kabylie

Esperance supporters take cover from tear gas during a fight with riot police during their CAF Champions League quarter-final football match against Algeria’s JS Kabylie. Photo: Fethi Belaid/AFP

Published 1h ago

Share

Tunis — Four-times African champions Esperance of Tunisia have been ordered by the Confederation of African Football to play four home games behind closed doors because of violent incidents involving their fans, they said on Friday.

Their match against Algeria’s JS Kabylie at the Rades Stadium was disrupted last Saturday and the return leg of the quarter-final was interrupted by violence which caused a 40-minute delay in the second half.

Esperance fans clashed with security forces and lit fireworks on the terraces, causing several small fires in front of the stands.

Esperance said they would also be fined $300 000 (R5.47 million). Two of the four games of the stadium ban will be suspended for 12 months if there are no further incidents.

More on this

Esperance progressed to the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League with a 2-1 aggregate win over JS Kabylie and will host Al-Ahly of Egypt in the first leg on Friday.

Esperance said they would appeal against the punishment.

Reuters

Related Topics:

CAF Champions LeagueSoccer

Share

Recent stories by:

Reuters
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe