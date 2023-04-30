Victorious Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena: Being black is a handicap but 'I have a very good team'

Cape Town - When it comes to showering his wonderfully talented team with praise, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has never been at a loss for words. Over the last while, Sundowns surprisingly were held to three draws in domestic competition, but it did not deter Mokwena from saying how pleased he was with the players for their efforts.

On Saturday, however, Sundowns delivered an excellent performance in the Champions League quarter-final second leg that they won 2-1, and the crack Algerian side CR Belouizdad was consigned to the also-rans scrap heap. This 2-1 win closed out the two-leg quarter-final round that Sundowns bossed with an emphatic 6-2 aggregate. In both encounters, Sundowns outclassed the volatile Algerians, who were highly despondent after the final whistle on Saturday at Loftus Versfeld.

Although Mokwena again showered his club with praise, he also spoke about his three handicaps as a coach at the post-match press conference. "The fact is I know my handicaps," said Mokwena. "The first is that I am young. The second is that I am black, and the third is that I have never played professional football.

"All these things I am very much aware of. This is what makes me work three times as hard because I know I have to make up for so many handicaps. "I know very well the race that I am running as a coach. "What helps is that I have a very good team, with good players. There is good support from the football club, the management and everybody associated.

"That makes a big difference in making up for some of my inhibitions (shortcomings)." Sundowns return to DStv Premiership action against AmaZulu on Wednesday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. AmaZulu will be on a high after they snapped their four-match winless Premiership run with a 2-0 victory over Sekhukhune United at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night. @Herman_Gibbs